The 10 Most Luxurious Villas You Can Rent from ThirdHome

Since launching in 2009, ThirdHome has been the kind of ultra-exclusive private club that only a special coterie of jet-setting A-listers get to be a part of. Rule No. 1? To be a member, you must own a second home. And that second home, if deemed luxurious enough, would be your key to accessing other, equally luxurious homes around the world. It was like a worldwide timeshare for the 1 percent.

Of course, that left more than a few of us out of the running for membership. But there’s hope yet: This month, ThirdHome announced it’s throwing out the rules. To rent one of the company’s more than 10,000 luxury properties—which come with an average value of $2.2 million—members no longer need to own their own vacation home. Taking a page out of Airbnb’s book—but with a seriously extravagant upgrade in service and style—ThirdHome is opening up its over-the-top properties to everyone (even you). Here, we unlock the doors to 10 of the company’s most coveted estates.