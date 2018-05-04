The 10 Most Luxurious Villas You Can Rent from ThirdHome
We’ve got the keys to the exclusive club’s most coveted estates.
Since launching in 2009, ThirdHome has been the kind of ultra-exclusive private club that only a special coterie of jet-setting A-listers get to be a part of. Rule No. 1? To be a member, you must own a second home. And that second home, if deemed luxurious enough, would be your key to accessing other, equally luxurious homes around the world. It was like a worldwide timeshare for the 1 percent.
Of course, that left more than a few of us out of the running for membership. But there’s hope yet: This month, ThirdHome announced it’s throwing out the rules. To rent one of the company’s more than 10,000 luxury properties—which come with an average value of $2.2 million—members no longer need to own their own vacation home. Taking a page out of Airbnb’s book—but with a seriously extravagant upgrade in service and style—ThirdHome is opening up its over-the-top properties to everyone (even you). Here, we unlock the doors to 10 of the company’s most coveted estates.