The 5 Best Places to Travel in July
These are the hottest—and coolest—ways to travel this month.
view slideshow
Summer may be well under way, but it’s not too late to plot your next getaway, be it lazing on the beach, exploring a vibrant urban center, or hitting the Southern Hemisphere’s ski slopes. To get you inspired, here are five perfect-for-July destinations across the globe, including the idyllic island of Mustique, big city centers like London and Chicago, and the snowcapped mountains of New Zealand. It’s time to start planning.