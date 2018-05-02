The 5 Best Places to Travel in June

Nothing gives you the travel bug quite like the start of summer, when the days are longer—but not too hot and steamy—and life just feels a bit more relaxed. Rather than merely daydream about where to go next over an al fresco glass of rosé, we’ve got some ideas to help you put a getaway plan into action. From a luxe new hotel in the Bahamas to an under-the-radar, culture-filled island in Europe to New York’s posh Southampton, here are some of the top destinations to visit in June.