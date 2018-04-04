The 5 Best Places to Travel in May

Though it’s not quite summer, May is fast becoming a favorite travel month. Perhaps it’s the excitement of warm weather after a long spate of colder climes that has you itching for a getaway. Or maybe it’s the fact that right now there seems to be something new for everyone—from the museum-goer to the foodie—at our favorite destinations around the world. Whether you’re angling for some sun and sand or in search of a cultured escape, these are the five destinations that should be on your radar for May.