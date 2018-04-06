The 5 Most Luxurious Homes Available on the New Airbnb Plus

When Airbnb launched 10 years ago, the hospitality industry braced itself for what many thought would be a catastrophic change. And while the Silicon Valley–based vacation-rental company has made its mark, luxury loyalists have largely remained steadfast in their preference for five-star service and amenities at their favorite hotels and resorts. But now, with the launch of Airbnb Plus, Airbnb is taking a second stab at reaching this high-end market. With a curated selection of 2,000 homes in 13 cities around the globe (though, surprisingly, New York City is not included), Plus is doubling down on the platform’s luxury offerings. Just like the more established villa-rental agencies like Scott Dunn Villas and Oliver’s Travel, Plus offers top-level accommodations that have been verified in-person by experts at the company—ensuring that each is equipped with upgraded amenities and manned by hosts dedicated to providing guests with the best experience possible.

From an elegant penthouse in posh Knightsbridge, London, to a modern mansion tucked away in the Hollywood Hills, we’ve rounded up five of the most luxurious homes available through the new platform. How they compare to the over-the-top offerings of the industry’s long-established players, however, remains to be seen.