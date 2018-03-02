The Best Places to Travel in April

These five destinations both near and far have us itching to book our spring getaways.

By on March 2, 2018
view slideshow
Six Senses Fiji aerial

There’s nothing quite like springtime—the air smells fresh, the weather is that just-right mix of warm and breezy, and you can finally pack away those weather-beaten winter coats. With the change of the seasons, chances are high that you’re itching for a getaway—and likely one that revolves around being outdoors in the newly balmy air. To help get you inspired, we’ve rounded up a few destinations both near (think Los Angeles and the Berkshires) and far (think Fiji) that are on our radar right now.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Destinations