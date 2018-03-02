The Best Places to Travel in April

There’s nothing quite like springtime—the air smells fresh, the weather is that just-right mix of warm and breezy, and you can finally pack away those weather-beaten winter coats. With the change of the seasons, chances are high that you’re itching for a getaway—and likely one that revolves around being outdoors in the newly balmy air. To help get you inspired, we’ve rounded up a few destinations both near (think Los Angeles and the Berkshires) and far (think Fiji) that are on our radar right now.