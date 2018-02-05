The Best Places to Travel in March

Punxsutawney Phil may have dashed your hopes by spotting his shadow, but just because there are 6 weeks left of winter doesn’t mean you can’t start looking forward to sunnier days. Whether you want to escape the last weeks of cold with a beach getaway or embrace the first days of spring with a cultured city sojourn, March is the perfect time to plan that warm-weather getaway. Here, we highlight the top places to visit this month, from San Francisco to Sydney.