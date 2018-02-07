The Luxury Guide to New Orleans: Mardi Gras Edition

Mardi Gras isn’t just about colorful beads and copious amounts of alcohol (though there’s certainly plenty of that to go around). Believe it or not, New Orleans’s carnival to end all carnivals has an elegant side as well, with luxurious hotels and top restaurants all joining in the revelry. And with the historic city celebrating its tricentennial this year, the Mardi Gras fanfare is expected to be bigger and better than ever. Heading to the Big Easy this Fat Tuesday? This is how to do the annual extravaganza in five-star style.