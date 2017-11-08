The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Buenos Aires
South America’s incomparable capital hits a cultural high-water mark.
view slideshow
One might be tempted to call Buenos Aires the Paris of South America. Its grand boulevards, belle époque architecture, and tree-lined plazas certainly lend to a European sense of grandeur and style. But Argentina’s bustling capital is a vibrant city beyond comparison, where old-world heritage and Latin flair are elevated by the boundless creativity of its ever-fashionable citizens, known as porteños.