The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Cape Town
Africa’s stunning southern city has solidified its place as a world capital of culture and cool.
Cape Town could have been a passing fad. The Western Cape capital was thrust into the tourist spotlight in 2010 when South Africa was selected as the host country for the World Cup, bringing a new stadium, hotels, and more. But the lively event with the vuvuzela soundtrack was just the beginning for this beach-fringed city at the base of Table Mountain, which has since blossomed into one of the most alluring destinations on the African continent.