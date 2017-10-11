The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Cape Town

Africa’s stunning southern city has solidified its place as a world capital of culture and cool.

By on October 11, 2017
view slideshow
The Silo terrace rooftop

Cape Town could have been a passing fad. The Western Cape capital was thrust into the tourist spotlight in 2010 when South Africa was selected as the host country for the World Cup, bringing a new stadium, hotels, and more. But the lively event with the vuvuzela soundtrack was just the beginning for this beach-fringed city at the base of Table Mountain, which has since blossomed into one of the most alluring destinations on the African continent.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Destinations