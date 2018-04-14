The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Lisbon

It is no wonder that Lisbon, with its azulejo tile-lined streets, breezy hilltops, and low-key locals, has become a fast favorite over the past few years. While the City of Seven Hills is busier than ever, that ephemeral under-the-radar feeling remains. Luxury hotels are tucked into residential neighborhoods, swanky boutiques feel undiscovered, and Michelin-starred restaurants are hidden behind unassuming storefronts.

So if you are planning to trek the city’s colorful hills or watch surfers catch waves with a pastel de nata in hand, you’ll need a plan for how to pull it off in style—from which stylish restaurants to hit to where to catch the most opulent Portuguese Empire–era architecture. Read on to discover Robb Report’s top picks for where to stay, what to see, and which buzzy bar is the best place to catch sunset views of the city.