The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Miami

If you haven’t been to Miami lately, you might just have the wrong impression. These days, it seems that for every raucous pool party or DJ set in South Beach there’s a museum opening or new celebrity-chef restaurant to counter is elsewhere in the Magic City. As the always-in-flux metropolis spreads out, claiming new territory on the mainland and reinventing old neighborhoods on Miami Beach, an evolving attitude—one that begs to be taken seriously—has clearly taken hold. Here’s the best of what’s new in this always-in-style city by the sea.