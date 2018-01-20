The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Minneapolis

In February, fans of football (and Justin Timberlake) will descend on Minneapolis for the 52nd Super Bowl, held this year at U.S. Bank Stadium—the brand-new, $1 billion-plus home of the Minnesota Vikings. When they get there, they’ll find a state-of-the-art stadium equipped with super-powered Wi-Fi, interactive fan experiences, fully stocked luxury suites, and the only sports facility roof in the country made of Transparent ETFE, a glass-like material that lets in natural light while allowing for climate control (meaning fans will stay warm in the frigid winter temps).

Visitors will also find a city eager to welcome them as well as plenty to enjoy before and after the big event. “The entire city is very excited for Super Bowl LII. Our local businesses have invested a lot in preparation for this, and we have a large number of celebrity-hosted events happening the whole week of the game,” says Galie Jaddunath-Robinson, lead curator (aka concierge) for Hotel Ivy, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Minneapolis. A resident of Minnesota since 1994, Jaddunath-Robinson loves the city’s Midwestern sense of hospitality, its “diverse culinary and theater scenes,” and the beauty of its “winter wonderland” season. Here are her top picks for what not to miss in MSP – aka, the Twin Cities.