The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Napa Valley

“Napa Valley is more than a wine-country postcard sprung to life,” says Thomas Keller. “And it’s more than the recent wildfires, too.” Like most locals, the Michelin three-star chef and founder of northern California’s acclaimed French Laundry is eager to put his hometown’s recent devastation—a series of fires that scorched hundreds of thousands of acres but left the iconic valley largely, and mercifully, intact—in his rear-view mirror. Indeed, there is much on the horizon, and as legendary wineries like Stags’ Leap rebuild and new establishments prepare to open their doors, Napa’s message for the world is clear: Now is the time to visit. Here’s how to do it right.