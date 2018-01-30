The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Palm Springs

It’s not exactly groundbreaking to talk about Palm Springs as an ultimate California getaway. The desert town has long been a favorite hot spot for A-list Angelenos—like Hollywood stars Elizabeth Taylor and Bob Hope, who first made it glamorous when they were bound by their studios to be within 200 miles of L.A. at all times. Then it quickly became the place to see and be seen in the swinging ’50s and ’60s, drawing visitors from around the globe.

Today, however, the modernist oasis is in the midst of a renaissance. Sleek new hotels are cropping up throughout the region, and some of the oldest Hollywood hideouts are being restored to their former glory. World-renowned exhibitions like biennial Desert X (a 2017 Best of the Best winner for its innovative art exhibitions) and Palm Springs Modernism week, along with the ever-popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, are drawing in the word’s jet set once again, giving visitors far more to do than lounge by the pool with a martini. (Though there’s certainly no shame in spending a weekend doing just that.)

Here are our top picks for where to stay, what to eat, and what to see for an ultra-glamorous long weekend in the desert’s modern oasis.