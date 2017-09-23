The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Rome

Rome is first a city of ancient beauty, where a baroque fountain or ornate piazza is always just around the corner and magnificent feats of art and architecture stand where they have stood for centuries. But beyond its checklist of monuments and masterpieces, the Eternal City is an evolving one, where hotels, restaurants, and artisans are infusing new life into long-held traditions. Read on to discover the city’s hottest spots, from a grande dame fresh off a makeover to artisans combining the best of the past, present, and future.