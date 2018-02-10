The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Scottsdale

The Scottsdale-Phoenix area is positively booming. And there are plenty of reasons that this swath of Sonoran Desert will continue its hot streak: Credit the perpetually blue skies, the quick access to outdoor activities, and, of course, Spring Training—which draws flocks of baseball fanatics to the city every February and March to scope out how the season will shape up for teams like the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies.

Whether you’re headed to Arizona to root on your favorite team in the off-season or are just looking for a balmy winter getaway, center your stay in Scottsdale, which offers a crop of high-end experiences. From spas and golf courses to memorable meals at some of the Southwest’s hottest new restaurants and top-notch art galleries, here’s where to stay, what to do, and what to see on your next trip out to the desert.