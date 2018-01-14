The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Shanghai

You may know Shanghai as the city of the future. After all, China’s dazzling and dizzying hub is filled with sky-piercing towers, mega shopping centers, and more humans than any other city on Earth. But this modern metropolis is so much more than its Blade Runner 2049 cityscapes: Here, you’ll find plenty of distraction beyond the bright lights and high-rises, from breathtaking new hotels and world-class restaurants to an overflowing arts scene that rivals the world’s finest. Bridging the gap between traditional and innovative, glamorous and gritty, ultramodern and old-school, Shanghai truly is a city for everyone. Read on to find out which Shanghai is for you.