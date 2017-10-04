Robb Report’s Luxury Guide to Vancouver

It’s easy to fall under Vancouver’s spell. Spread out over the Burrard Peninsula in southwestern British Columbia and bordered by both crystalline waters and picturesque mountains, the West Coast gem is one of Canada’s largest cities, home to world-renowned brands, a thriving port, and a booming film industry—the latter earning it the nickname “Hollywood North.”

Vancouver is also one of Canada’s most ethnically diverse cities, with a vibrant mix of cultures that has influenced everything from its architecture to its exceptional food scene. Add to that plenty of outdoor splendors, notable hotels, and a vibrant cultural scene, and it’s easy to see why visitors often speak of Vancouver with a dreamy look in their eyes. Here are 10 five-star ways to experience this beloved corner of Canada.