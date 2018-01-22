The Top 21 Places to Travel in 2018
From unstoppable Caribbean isles to cities with something to celebrate, Robb Report presents the most exciting destinations of the year ahead.
Every year, Robb Report circles the globe to uncover the up-and-coming destinations that will make for a year of amazing travel. This year will be one for the books, with new over-the-top adventures from Iceland to Antarctica, spectacular hotel openings from Cambodia to Napa Valley, and must-see events from Buenos Aires to South Korea. Whether your wanderlust has you craving a new city experience, a stunning island escape, or a safari getaway unlike any other, these 21 destinations are sure to keep you traveling in style all year long.