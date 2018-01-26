The Top 7 Cities to Visit in 2018
The capitals of culture, hubs of haute couture, and centers of sophistication to see this year.
This year, some of our favorite cities around the world are firing on all cylinders, bringing new museums, cultural events, hotels, and restaurants to their well-heeled patrons. From a beloved American city celebrating its 300th in style to an old-world stalwart that’s emerging as Europe’s next cultural capital, these are the metropolises and municipalities you’ll want to explore in 2018.