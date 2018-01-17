The Ultimate VIP Guide to Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival is arguably the film world’s most coveted event, a time when celebrities, filmmakers, and cinephiles descend upon the charming mountain town of Park City, Utah, to reveal the next big blockbuster. But there’s so much more to this extravaganza than the movies. After the sought-after screeners come the even-more-sought-after parties, the over-the-top accommodations, and the truly unforgettable experiences. Here’s how to do this snowy cinema spectacular like a real VIP.