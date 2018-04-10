Traveler’s Guide: Doing Coachella Right in 2018

The much-anticipated Coachella Music and Arts Festival calls on devout music fans, trendsetters, and celebrities from near and far to bask in the arid, sun-soaked expanse of the valley. This year’s festivities take place over the next two weekends—Friday through Sunday, April 13 to 15 and April 20 to 22—at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The spirited event includes renowned musicians like Beyoncé and Eminem, large-scale colorful art installations for infinite photo ops, and a variety of food vendors dotted across the palm-fringed escape.

To make this experience an unforgettable one, it takes a fine-tuned balance of comfort and convenience from travel itineraries to wardrobe staples. Here, we roundup a not-to-be missed guide that includes a VIP flight package from JetSmarter, a Moroccan-inspired hotel and spa, wardrobe and accessory recommendations to stay cool but stand out in the crowds, and where to snag a classic cocktail in between sets. We can almost hear the descending bass onto the lavender-hued landscape that is Coachella Valley at sunset during the famed festival season.