Turn Back Time and Unplug in Style on These Six Car-Free Islands

Visiting a destination where the pace is slower and life is lived largely as it was hundreds of years ago is the best—and as far as we are aware, the only—kind of time travel. Touching down on an island with no cars—where you get around by foot, bicycle, horse carriage, or buggy—forces you to slow down and really look around for a change. The following six islands around the world might have mobile service—people live on them, after all—but they don’t have traffic jams, honking horns, or air pollution, making it feel like you are a million miles (or a hundred years) away from the hustle and bustle of life back home.