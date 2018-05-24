A VIP Guide to the 2018 U.S. Open

You may have heard: Golf is in the middle of a great American comeback, thanks to a host of exciting new courses by big-name designers cropping up across the country. So it’s no surprise that this year’s U.S. Open is a bit glitzier than usual. Taking place from June 11 through 18, the annual championship is heading back to the Hamptons, where it will once again play host to the sport’s who’s who (Tiger’s even making an appearance) as well as plenty of well-heeled spectators in from nearby New York City. They won’t all be in it for the green, though. Beyond the competition—and its $12 million purse—will be a host of glamorous events and priceless opportunities to rub shoulders with some of golf’s greats. Read on for an exclusive guide to the parties, hotels, and off-the-green experiences that promise to make this year’s tournament a hole in one.