Ultimate Alps: 9 Gorgeous Ski Chalets from St. Anton to Zermatt

North American skiers may have an affinity for five-star hotels, but European powder hounds much prefer the intimate luxury of a private chalet. Combining high-style interiors, top-notch service, and seriously cool amenities like indoor pools and private wine cellars, these exclusive-use properties trump the typical hotel experience. From the ski lifts of Zermatt to the slopes of Courchevel, these nine over-the-top ski chalets are the best the Alps has to offer.