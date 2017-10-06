Ultimate Alps: 9 Gorgeous Ski Chalets from St. Anton to Zermatt

From the ski lifts of Zermatt to the sloprs of Courchevel, these nine over-the-top ski chalets are the best the Alps has to offer.

By on October 6, 2017
Le Chardon, Val, d’Isere, France

North American skiers may have an affinity for five-star hotels, but European powder hounds much prefer the intimate luxury of a private chalet. Combining high-style interiors, top-notch service, and seriously cool amenities like indoor pools and private wine cellars, these exclusive-use properties trump the typical hotel experience. From the ski lifts of Zermatt to the slopes of Courchevel, these nine over-the-top ski chalets are the best the Alps has to offer.

