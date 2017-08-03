What to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Warning: There are only four weekends left before Labor Day. Where does the time go? If you’ve been sunning yourself in the Hamptons like the rest of New York City, the first two months of summer have no doubt flown by. Now’s the time to make the most of the remaining days of the season—and make an appearance at the Long Island getaway’s coolest parties, exhibits, and restaurants. Here’s what the elite beachside town has going on this weekend.