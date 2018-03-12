Where to Stay for the 2018 St. Barths Bucket Regatta

Hurricane Irma may have stirred St. Barts last September, but, 6 months later, the French-Caribbean island is hardly shaken. This month, as the tropical paradise hosts its 23rd annual St. Barths Bucket Regatta, dozens of yachts will glide into the newly beautified port city of Gustavia to compete in a series of roiling races. And come evening, the island—which will welcome thousands of spectators—will show off its newly revitalized hotels, restaurants, and more.

Though St. Barts is still undergoing post-hurricane renovations, Nils Dufau, president of the St. Barts Tourism Board, promises a regatta to remember this year. “The Regatta is a huge event for us,” he says. “Everyone loves it, whether they are citizens or visitors. St. Barts loves everything having to do with the sea.”

Indeed, nearly all of the island’s shops and restaurants—including favorites like Restaurant L’Esprit Jean Claude Dufour, Le Repaire, Tamarin, and Bonito—are once again ready to welcome visitors. Still, many of its beloved resorts—including Eden Rock and Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France —remain shuttered. Here, we share the latest on which hotels are open for business during this see-and-be-seen seafaring affair.