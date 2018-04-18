Where Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honeymoon?

The hysteria is real. The details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding are still largely shrouded in secrecy, but that hasn’t stopped the Internet from speculating, speculating, speculating. Who will walk her down the aisle? How many dresses will she wear? Who will be on the invite list—and who will be royally snubbed?

But while everyone else is gossiping about fascinators, rings, and all other wedding things, we’re placing bets on what comes after the ceremony: the honeymoon. Rumors have swirled, but—as is the British way—nothing has been officially confirmed. So, we turned to six of the world’s leading travel experts for their predictions on the couple’s first trip as a royal pair.