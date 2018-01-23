Super Bowl LII’s Over-the-Top $475,000 Super Bowl Package

Super Bowl LII is mere weeks away, which means diehard Patriots and Eagles fans might be hard-pressed to score a solid seat at the center of the action if they haven’t already snagged a coveted ticket. That is, unless they know the well-connected concierge team at the Hotel Ivy, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Minneapolis’s most opulent place to stay. This year, the 136-room property is offering one lucky (and particularly well-heeled) fan, along with 19 of his or her closest friends, an unforgettable game-day experience at the U.S. Bank Stadium with its over-the-top Turf Suite Package.

Priced at $475,000, the Turf Suite Package includes tickets for 20 in the stadium’s private Turf Suite, located at field level on the home-team side—with the players’ benches only a few feet away. The suite also comes with HD televisions and an outdoor patio (though you might not get much use of it in February). A standard selection of food and beverages, including beer and wine, will be served, with the option to customize the menu with additional items. Suite guests will also have access to the stadium’s food-and-drink-stocked Delta Sky360 Club, where they can enjoy another vantage point of the Super Bowl action.

Arranged through the Hotel Ivy’s partnership with a luxury local concierge service, the package is available for guests of the hotel, VIP clients and Starwood SPG members, owners of the 70 Ivy residences—and, of course, Robb Report readers. To book, contact Galie Jaddunath-Robinson, lead curator of the Hotel Ivy Concierge Team at concierge@thehotelivy.com or (612) 746-4600. Note that as the Hotel Ivy is sold out during the Super Bowl, the package does not include accommodations, but transportation and other customized touches and amenities—including special experiences like a pre-game helicopter tour—can be added on for an additional cost. Because once you’re in for $475K, why stop there?