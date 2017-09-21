This Coppola-Approved Tiny Island Is the Ultimate Place for a Private Getaway

Combining the discreet staff and exclusivity of a private island retreat with the amenities of a full-fledged resort, Coral Caye, which opened last year off the coast of Belize, may be the ultimate tropical getaway. The islet is an offshoot of the tranquil Turtle Inn—a boutique beachfront property owned by the Family Coppola Resorts— and features just two cottages, making it perfect for couples or small families and groups.

Designed to give guests a taste of what it is like to be a castaway, Coral Caye is a short 25-minute boat ride from the docks of Turtle Inn. And while there is an on-call caretaker who will provide meals and help see guests off on the day’s excursions, for the most part, guests will have the rare opportunity to have an entire island completely to themselves. For those looking for a bit more of the service found at a traditional resort, optional private butlers and dedicated private chefs are also available to keep their vacation feeling decidedly luxe.

The island’s two cottages, which can sleep up to 12, feature a coastal-inspired design, with a neutral color palette and lots of natural wood to keep the focus on the stunning aqua waters outside. The central Great House features a similar focus on the surrounding environment, serving as the heart of the island. The indoor/outdoor living space (complete with a rustic sand floor) is equipped with plush couches, an intricately carved daybed, and a full bar where guests can unwind and regroup.

Sheltered behind the Belize Barrier Reef, the island is a prime spot for snorkeling, kayaking, and paddleboarding. Guests can also head to Mangrove Cove to spot sea horses while swimming in the warm water, soak up the sun by lounging in one of the many hammocks dotted throughout the property, or head back to the main Turtle Inn grounds for a dip in one of the two infinity pools.

After days spent doing as much—or as little—as they like, guests of Coral Caye can unwind with an alfresco massage before enjoying freshly caught seafood prepared on-site over handcrafted cocktails.