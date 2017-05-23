This Wildlife Photographer Risks Life and Limb to Capture Incredible Images [SPONSORED]

Shannon Wild on Wildlife Photography

The wildlife photographer, videographer, and social-media influencer risks life and limb to capture the secret lives of wild animals.

Shannon Wild (real name: Shannon Benson) leads a life many people wish they had the audacity to pursue. She makes her living in the wild (hence the pseudonym), exploring the animal kingdom as a modern-day adventurer to take photos and videos of iguanas, elephants, lemurs, lions, and many other species. When Robb Report Studio caught up with Wild, she had just returned from assignment in Botswana and was leaving the next morning for Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve—both a far cry from how her career began.

“I was a graphic designer and art director for almost 9 years,” says Wild, who was born and raised in Queensland, Australia. And although she always had a keen interest in animals—keeping various pets (mostly reptiles), volunteering for wildlife rescue agencies, and even publishing a book on Australian reptiles—she never planned to make a career for herself in the African bush, where she does most of her work. (She also photographs wildlife in Indonesia and the Arctic, among other locations.)

“I’m the kind of person who is self-taught in pretty much everything,” she says. “I was photographing reptiles for myself and quickly realized that I enjoyed photography a lot more than graphic design, so I started a pet-photography business in Australia. I did that for about 7 years, but once I’m passionate about something, I throw myself in 150 percent—which is why I eventually sold everything I owned and moved to Africa.”

Wild’s Instagram feed (@shannon__wild), which has more than 122,000 followers, catalogs the progression of her work from somewhat typical travel and food shots some 6 years ago to her more recent images that provide a close-up, even daring view of wildlife worthy of National Geographic—one of her clients. She also takes assignments from African safari lodges and conservation agencies like WildAid and the World Wildlife Fund. According to Wild, regardless of who the client is, putting in the time and the work is crucial.

“As wildlife photographers and filmmakers, we will spend hours, days, weeks, months trying to maybe capture a certain behavior, something really unique, or a special moment. When you spend a lot of time with one species, you learn their behavior and start to pick up on certain cues and characteristics.

“For example, I have this particular photo of a lioness, and she’s very possessive over this really disgusting buffalo carcass. I have a bunch of photos of her munching on it, but the one that stands out is when somebody on our vehicle accidentally bumped their equipment, which caused the lioness to look right at us and grab the carcass like she was saying, ‘This is mine and there’s no way you’re getting it.’ That’s the picture where she’s really looking at you. For me, getting eye contact is when I feel closest to the animals.”

To Wild, the personalities and emotions of wild animals, which are things she tries to explore in her work, are some of the planet’s lesser-known frontiers. She always seeks to convey something human in her subjects that the audience can relate to or they would never have the opportunity to see. Of her subjects, Wild struggles to choose her favorite.

“As a group, reptiles were my first love, and I love big cats and rhinos—but elephants have to be my favorite. They’re so charismatic and curious and amazing to observe in the wild. They exhibit a real range of emotion and behaviors that you can actually see quite easily with simple observation.”

In several of Wild’s photos, it is clear how close she gets to the animals while shooting: well within stampede range of elephants or charging distance of rhinos. That intimate proximity can be an important part of capturing the animals’ personalities, but getting too close can be detrimental—like the time she was mauled by a cheetah.

“It was at a sanctuary that breeds cheetahs, because they’re highly endangered,” Wild recalls, “and I was there to photograph the cheetah doing a run. She was walking behind me with one of her handlers and right when I knelt down to show someone the low angle I wanted to shoot from, she just took her opportunity as wild animals are designed to do. She pinned me down before I knew what was happening. She grabbed my arm and did a full-force bite, because she thought she had me by the throat. She’d gone for a kill.”

That was Wild’s closest and most threatening encounter to date, which is surprising considering that she has been doing this for more than 13 years. She says she is so involved now that it’s impossible to remove herself from it. A big part of that involvement has become creating awareness through the images she captures.

“There are so many species on the brink of extinction, and poaching is such a huge issue, especially here in Africa. But we’re in a reality right now where we can share that with people almost instantly and keep the viewer engaged by sending a message to get them passionate about it. I really hope that my passion is what’s translating through the images.”

