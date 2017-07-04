You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Touch of Spice Opens New Zealand’s Most Exclusive New Luxury Villas

Live like a Kiwi in true luxury at these spectacular new retreats.

By on July 4, 2017
Mahana Villa at dusk.

With their recently-launched Residence Collection, the luxury travel company Touch of Spice is giving New Zealand visitors the chance to live like a Kiwi in luxury, opening up some of the country’s most opulent villas, estates, and penthouses as rental properties.

Since launching the program earlier this year, Touch of Spice has made nearly 20 exclusive properties available to rent throughout the country’s must-see regions.

Mahana Villa

Those looking for the ultimate escape to New Zealand’s tranquil countryside can set up home base at Mahana Villa (from $4,700 a night), one of Touch of Spice’s newly acquired properties located in the heart of the wine region. The sleek, art-filled estate can sleep up to 14 across a main villa, a two-bedroom loft, and a one-bedroom spa suite. With its unique mix of glass, steel, and wood, the house is considered one of the most important examples of Pacific Modernism in all of Australasia, and gives guests unparalleled access to one of the country’s most popular destinations.

Art filled penthouse suite with floor to ceiling windows

Mahana Villa Penthouse Suite.  courtesy

Rahimoana

For beach bums, Touch of Spice’s new Rahimoana—a refined and modern villa perched on 44 acres of private headland above the picturesque Bay of Islands—is the ultimate exclusive-use property. The ultra-luxe four-bedroom villa (from $7,300 a night) comes complete with a private beach, an 80-foot infinity-edge lap pool, and helipad. Guests can take the property’s Porsche Cayenne for a spin and head for a round of golf at one of the five local courses.

Bedroom with views of the Bay of Islands in New Zealand

Rahimoana Master Bedroom.  Courtesy

