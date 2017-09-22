This Modern Tulum Treehouse Integrates Local Craftsmanship and Nature Conservation with Luxe Amenities

“Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth.” Henry David Thoreau was moved by the natural world and encouraged his readers to indulge in the beauty of the wild. Opened this month, the Tulum Treehouse—a Design Hotels destination located in Mexico’s Caribbean coastal community—was created with a similar ethos in mind.

Tucked beyond the canopy of the tropical jungle near the roaming wildlife at the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve UNESCO World Heritage Site, the treehouse is a serious upgrade from your childhood treehouse made of two-by-fours. Complete with wraparound terraces, a 20-person rooftop dining table, and five spacious bedrooms, the space is a modern abode complete with the luxe amenities expected by Tulum’s well-heeled travelers.

Brought to life by stylist Annabell Kutucu and Tulum’s Co-Lab design firm, the light-filled space creates an airy reprieve from the bustle of life’s routines—all under a leafy awning crafted by nature herself. A neutral palette of rustic and eclectic local textiles, sandy-hued concrete, and open-air terraces balance the surrounding vibrant green palm trees. Inspired by the Yucatan Peninsula, the interior of the home features locally sourced Tzalam wood details, Oaxacan rugs and ceramics, and upcycled wood from the region of Veracruz. The five bedrooms all feature en-suites and showcase bespoke furnishings, local antiques, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows that open onto the verdant growth beyond.

With an emphasis on sustainability, the treehouse relies completely on solar power (but comes complete with a backup generator) and features a water treatment and irrigation system to help conserve the fragile environment. Hammocks adorn the lounge spaces, and integrated outdoor showers stocked with body-care essentials from Tulum-based skincare brand Lolita Lolita offer an alfresco rinse after a dip in the ocean. A full-service kitchen can be used by guests or by a private chef available for hire, but the temptation of the Yucatán Peninsula’s many high-end restaurants and electric nightlife may pull guests into a cultural jaunt just beyond the treehouse. Surrounding the city of Tulum are historical Mayan ruins, archeological sites, and picturesque fishing villages that would round out a memorable trip to this well-preserved Mexican coastline.

Guests have the option to rent three of the bedrooms with a nightly rate starting at $1,250, or rent the entire five-bedroom home from $1,450 per night.