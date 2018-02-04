South-of-the-Border Style: A Tastemakers’s Guide to Mexico City

Every February, some of the world’s preeminent art dealers and gallerists head to Mexico City for Zonamaco, one of the capital’s most important annual art festivals. Leading the charge is the event’s founder and director, Zélika García, who—among other accolades—has been lauded as one of the 50 most powerful women in Mexico. Here, she reveals her top picks for stylish spots to stay, eat, and shop around town. Even if you can’t make the fair—which takes place February 7 through 11—consider this your go-to guide for your next visit to Mexico City.

Best Hotels

I recommend Hotel Condesa DF because the terrace has a spectacular view, and during March and April, you can see the incredible jacarandas in the streets.

Las Alcobas, in the Polanco area, is super cozy. It’s home to two restaurants: Anatol has an Italian-influenced menu, and Dulce Patria serves delicious Mexican food.

In the Roma neighborhood, La Valise has impressive 20th-century architecture and only three suites. Staying there is like staying in an incredibly designed house.

Downtown Mexico is another great option. You can walk through the shops on the ground floor and visit emblematic places such as the Palacio de Bellas Artes, the Zócalo, and many museums in the area.

Top Shops

I mostly shop when I travel, but I like several designers in Mexico. One of my favorites is Carla Fernandez, who designs incredible clothing inspired by the textile richness of the country.

Silver Deer has two stores in the city—one in Sante Fe, another in Polanco. It carries brands that had not previously been available in Mexico. You’ll find labels like Lanvin, Dries Van Noten, and Thom Browne.”

[For design goods], Onora in Polanco is an extraordinary store, where you can find neutral-colored artisanal Mexican home-ware products.

Favorite Restaurants

For something quick, I love Oscar Wilde 9, a super-small place with a few tables and homemade food. I usually order the special menu of the day.

If you are looking for a longer lunch, I recommend Contramar. I like to order a michelada and the tuna tostadas. It has a great atmosphere with a lot of people of the art world.

At Elena Reygadas’s Rosetta, in Roma Norte, my favorite dish is the short rib. It’s incredible. I often bump into gallerists and collectors [there].

And at Havre 77, the private room is so beautiful, and the French-influenced food by chef Eduardo García is delicious.”

Top Culture Hit

I always like to go to different museums, but a special one is the Museo del Palacio de Bellas Artes. I love the architecture and murals as well as the exhibitions they do. From there, you can always take a walk downtown to explore the streets. I recommend even taking a bike ride, especially on Sunday, when Paseo de la Reforma is closed to cars.”