EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Ventana Big Sur’s Ultra-Luxe Makeover

With its rolling meadows, wild bluffs, and sparkling Pacific Ocean coastlines, Big Sur is one of the most breathtaking stretches of California’s Central Coast. Here, the iconic Ventana Big Sur has captured the essence of the region for decades. Now the resort is preparing to unveil an extensive renovation that further captures the magic of its idyllic surroundings.

Ventana, which has been a hot spot along California’s Highway 1 for over 40 years, will welcome guests back to the property this fall following the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation by Asia’s boutique hospitality brand Alila Hotels & Resorts. The refreshed resort will be Alila’s first North American opening, with 59 individualized guest rooms, suites, and villas spread among 160 oceanfront acres.

Each room will feature a wood-burning fireplace and a large balcony or deck with jaw-dropping views of the surrounding mountains or glistening Pacific Ocean. The 722-square-foot stand-alone Cottage House will be the most luxurious accommodation, with amenities like a private hot tub and spacious dining alcove.

Those looking to truly connect with the enchanting environment of Big Sur can book one of the resort’s new glamping tents. Tucked away on a secluded 20-acre section of the resort’s redwood forest, the 15 safari-style canvas tents will be plush retreats with king-size beds, rustic cabin-style décor, and top-notch service.

Both resort and glamping guests will have access to Ventana’s host of amenities, which include two outdoor pools (one of which is clothing-optional), Japanese hot baths, and the all-new Spa Alila. For the ultimate in relaxation, guests can head to the spa’s two outdoor cabanas with soaking tubs and massage tables for couple’s treatments.

After tranquil days filled with hiking, yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates, or spa treatments, guests can head to the new Social House. There, nightly wine-and-cheese tastings are followed by s’mores made over the large fire pit. For a heartier meal, head to the Sur House restaurant, where Pacific-sourced seafood is served alongside free-range meats from local farmers and homemade accoutrements.