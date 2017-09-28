Chicago’s Exclusive Gold Coast Neighborhood Has a Luxe New Hideaway

Chicago’s ritzy Gold Coast neighborhood—known for its upscale boutiques and sprawling mansions—just got a new crown jewel. Opened earlier this month, the Viceroy Chicago has brought a fresh, glam energy to the historic section of the city with its buzzed-about restaurant, of-the-moment wellness classes, and sleek rooftop pool.

The first property in the Midwest for the hotel group, the Viceroy Chicago is located on the site of the historic Cedar Hotel, combining 1920s architecture of the neighborhood’s handsome mansions and brownstones with a modern glass tour that sweeps high above the city. Spread across 18 floors, the décor hotel’s 180 rooms and suites nod to this history and to Chicago’s 1950s-era glamour with a rich color palette of luxe golds, teals, and deep woods. The oversized Art Deco–style gold headboards and mid-century-inspired furnishings serve as a worthy counterpoint to the panoramic views of the Windy City and Lake Michigan offered from the rooms’ floor-to-ceiling windows.

To center themselves before heading out into the bustling city each morning, guests are encouraged to take a wellness class at one of the property’s two studios: Chill Chicago offers guided meditation for those looking to create a bit more headspace, and CorePower Yoga is ideal for those looking to work out their body and mind.

After full days out shopping on Magnificent Mile, walking along the shores of Lake Michigan, or eating their way through the West Loop, guests can watch the sun go down over the city with a craft cocktail by the rooftop pool at Devereaux. Then, they can head down to Somerset, a highly anticipated new venture from James Beard Award finalist Lee Wolden.