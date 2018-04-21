The Private Suite at LAX Just Got More Luxurious

When the Private Suite at LAX launched last spring, it promised to revolutionize the experience of traveling through one of the country’s busiest airports—a promise which to many jaded jet setters seemed perhaps too good to be true. But a year later, the VIP terminal has done just that—allowing clients to skip the chaos of traditional air travel. Instead of standing in line, they wait in plush private rooms while being checked in, screened through TSA, and processed through customs. And when it comes time to board, they are loaded into one of the terminal’s sleek gray BMWs and whisked across the tarmac straight to their aircraft. The process unspools itself in reverse for clients as they arrive in Los Angeles.

This mix of over-the-top service and high levels of discretion has proved to be a winning one, and now top hotels are taking note, rolling out partnerships with the first-of-its-kind terminal to get guests in the vacation state of mind long before they arrive at their destination. This week, the terminal—brainchild of private security guru Gavin De Becker—has announced partnerships with Four Seasons’ five Hawaii and Bora Bora properties, Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and Montage Beverly Hills. That allows well-heeled guests to experience each hospitality groups’ unique brand of luxury before they even set foot on the property.

Each of the four packages (which can be booked directly through each hotel) is designed to make arriving in—or in the case of Four Seasons, leaving—Los Angeles as luxurious and relaxing of an experience as possible. Once they arrive at the Private Suite, guests will be shown to their room while the wait to board their flight or for their baggage to be delivered. The suites themselves, which are typically outfitted in creamy neutrals, will be transformed for guests to be an extension of whatever property they are visiting: think plush robes and slippers provided by Ritz-Carlton, chic Art Deco-inspired accents from Waldorf Astoria, and island-ready essentials from Four Seasons.

Once they’ve arrived on property whichever property they are settling into, guests will also enjoy exclusive perks ranging from a private poolside cabana at the Four Seasons to free-flowing champagne at the Ritz-Carlton’s sky-high club in downtown Los Angeles. And while these extras are a thoughtful touch, the Private Suite’s ability to transform one of the most painful parts of travel into an over-the-top luxury experience needs no embellishing.