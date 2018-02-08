Wilderness Safari’s Iconic Mombo and Little Mombo Camps Have Unveiled a Decidedly Luxurious New Look

When the original Mombo opened on Chief’s Island in the 1980s, it helped put Botswana’s lush Okavango Delta on the safari map. Now, over 30 years later, the fourth generation of the Wilderness Safaris camp has been unveiled—proving that the grand dame of the delta is every bit as luxurious as newcomers like Qorokwe Camp (also a Wilderness Safaris property) and Natural Selection’s Sable Alley are to the increasingly popular region.

Opened earlier this year, the nine-suite Mombo and three-suite sister camp Little Mombo are an expert mix of old and new. Built and designed by Nick Plewman Architects and Associates and Caline Williams-Wynn from Artichoke, each of the camps’ plush, new tented suites have been rebuilt in the footprint of the old, expanding the original build sites just enough to allow each to be equipped with glistening private plunge pools. Inside, the tents feature an eclectic combination of classic safari details—think raw woods, canvas and burlap accents, and precisely worn-in leather furniture—and decidedly luxe elements like brass chandeliers, hand-painted and embroidered bedding, and copper-clad fireplaces. As an extra-indulgent touch, each tent also features deep freestanding copper baths that overlook the sweeping floodplains.

The Mombo experience that has drawn guests back again and again to the Okavango plain—known as the Land of Plenty—has been left unaltered. During the day, guests can pile into open 4×4 Land Rovers to go on game drives throughout the Moremi Game Reserve, where they can spot lions, leopards, giraffes, and seemingly endless herds of buffalo as they wind their way through the lush delta. Back at camp, guests can sit in on rhino conservation talks—as Wilderness Safaris is deeply involved in bringing the critically endangered animal back to Botswana—or watch as the big game comes to you while you get an open-air massage or swim in the all-new lap pool overlooking the floodplain.

As the sun sets, guests can return to their tented suites, where the gleaming copper bars in their living rooms are stocked with all the essentials for a pre-dinner cocktail on the deck. Then, they can either enjoy dinner with the rest of the group back at the communal living room or alfresco on their private terraces as they soak in the nighttime sounds of the floodplains.