Now’s Your Chance to Own a Piece of the Ritz

When it comes to Europe’s grand-dame hotels, none are quite as iconic as the Ritz Paris. The property, which unveiled a fittingly glamorous top-to-bottom renovation in 2016 after being closed for over 4 years, has long been a favorite of visitors to the City of Light, hosting everyone from Ernest Hemingway to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor in its opulent rooms and suites. Now, the hotel’s fans have a chance to own a piece of Ritz history—3,500 lots consisting of 10,000 pieces of furniture and decorative objects from the property will be up for auction on the Champs Élysées this April.

Organized by Artcurial—the firm that was also behind the sales of historic pieces from pre-renovation Hôtel de Crillon and the Plaza Athénée—the Ritz Paris auction will be held from April 17 through 21 and feature everything from large Louis XV–style chandeliers to the first en-suite bathtub ever installed at the property (or in any hotel, for that matter). Each lot in the auction’s extensive catalogue has been meticulously restored, inventoried, and catalogued by a team of 15 experts from Artcurial, who went to great lengths to ensure that every piece bearing the Ritz Paris insignia was returned to its former glory before heading to the auction block.

A cross section of the Ritz Paris’ illustrious history, the auction includes pieces from the property’s 120 years as a hotel. When it was opened by Swiss hotelier César Ritz in 1989, the original décor was meant to entice well-heeled Americans visiting the city, combining elegant art with antiques and replicas of everything from Louis XIV– to Empire-style furniture to create a unique sense of traditional French elegance. The style of 15 Place Vendôme quickly became iconic, and hallmarks like the hotel’s plush red-velvet barstools, gilded bedframes, and ornate marble side tables are all up for loyalists to bid on.

In addition to hallmarks of the Ritz’s style, pieces from suites that some of property’s most famous inhabitants called home will be up for sale. Sure to spark bidding wars are pieces such as a pair of plush floral chesterfield armchairs, a gilded headboard, and sleek lacquered bedside tables from the Coco Chanel Suite. The legendary designer called the hotel home for more than 30 years—giving testament to both the hotel’s enduring stylishness and its famous homelike feel . . . if home is a Versailles-inspired mansion, of course.