Now You Can Sleep in 24-Karat Gold at Milan’s TownHouse Galleria Hotel

These $200,000 sheets were made for catching z’s in the utmost luxury.

By on June 14, 2017
Inside of the TownHouse Galleria in Milan

The TownHouse Galleria—nestled on the top floors of Milan’s ornate interior mall, the Galleria Vittorio Enanuele II—has announced a new way to sleep in the lap of luxury. The 46-room residential-style hotel has unveiled new 24-karat-gold bed sheets, exclusive to guests staying in its Seven Stars Ottagono Presidential Suite. Woven from 40-percent 24-carat gold and delicate silk- and cashmere-based yarns, the precious bedding was conceived by TownHouse founder Alessandro Rosso Dubai, designed by Federico Buccellati of the eponymous jewelry house, and fabricated by Piana Clerico 1582. The sheets are deliciously soft and, according to the hotel, are meant to restore vitality, courage, and willpower, and most of all, amplify positive feelings. For guests who wish to take some of that positivity home, the TownHouse is also offering the limited-edition sheets—of which only 100 sets were made—for about $224,000. A small price to pay for courage and vitality if you ask us.

24-karat-gold bed sheets

 

