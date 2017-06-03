A Saint-Tropez Icon Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary with Colorful New Offerings

Situated atop a cliff on the French Riviera, Hôtel Byblos Saint-Tropez is located not far from sandy white beaches and shimmering blue water of the Mediterranean. Since its inception in 1967, the five-star hotel has been a go-to destination for jet-setters eager to soak up the sunshine in the summer months. This season, in celebration of its 50th anniversary, the 91-room hotel has partnered with an array of luxury brands to create personalized products for guests.

Rosita Missoni from Missoni Home redesigned the hotel’s largest suite, the Riviera Suite, with subtle hues inspired by Saint-Tropez and Hôtel Byblos. Maison Goyard fashioned 50 waterproof beach bags from cotton and linen (priced at around $4,740), while Sisley designed tote bags that will hold sophisticated sun care products ($2,256). Revered watchmaker Audemars Piguet created Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph Summer Edition watches in both men’s (around $48,500) and women’s (around $29,500) variations. And for those who prefer a celebratory toast, five custom Methuselah bottles (around $56,400) from Dom Pérignon will be sold at the iconic Les Caves du Roy nightclub.

Also on display, a custom Rolls-Royce Dawn B50 convertible (around $555,000) dressed in colors inspired by Saint-Tropez and the French Riviera is sure to delight car connoisseurs, one of whom will be able to drive it away along the winding roads that unfurl alongside the azure sea. Room rates for the hotel—which is open from April to October—start at around $384.