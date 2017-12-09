Customize Your Own Aston Martin DB11 V12 Coupe with Rosewood Hotels’ $256,000 London Experience

Purchasing an Aston Martin is, in itself, a momentous occasion. To make your automotive fantasy just a little bit sweeter, the British marque has partnered with the travel tastemakers at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to offer guests an over-the-top buying experience that goes far beyond the car dealership.

As part of the hotel brand’s 12 Days of Rosewood holiday program (composed of 12 curated experiences at Rosewood properties around the world that can be purchased now and redeemed in 2018), Rosewood has put together the Aston Martin Discovery package ($265,000). The exceptional experience begins with a private charter in a Single Squirrel AS350 helicopter from London to Aston Martin’s headquarters in Warwickshire, England. There, guests will be greeted by Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer, who will send you off to begin the process of designing your new DB11 V12 coupe with the marque’s chief creative officer, Marek Reichman. Customization includes choosing everything from the DB11’s exterior color to the interior leather and adding in additional details and upgrades depending on the buyer’s preference.

Guests’ need for speed is satiated with the next portion of the journey, which focuses on mastering the art of driving this beautiful beast with precision and control. After finalizing the design of their DB11, the new owners will be taken to the Millbrook Proving Ground testing facility for a daylong course of hands-on training and guidance from a personal driving expert. With the expert’s coaching, they will be taken through a challenging course of hills and hairpin turns, allowing them to put the vehicle’s speed—and braking capabilities—to the test.

After a day out on the track, guests are then whisked back to the Rosewood London, where they will be greeted with Champagne before being shown to the Signature Suite—their luxe home base for the next three nights. The British-manor-style room is an urban sanctuary that boasts the finest materials, multiple living spaces, and unique views of the property’s garden and cityscape beyond. During their stay, guests can also enjoy access to a 24-hour butler and curated in-room bar. The hotel’s Gin Bar—befit with over 500 varieties of the tipple, with expert bartenders on hand to make the perfect gin and tonic—and Sense spa also can’t be missed.

After a few days spent exploring the best that London has to offer, guests will be sent off with an opulent Dom Pérignon–inspired dinner prepared by Rosewood’s executive chef. Guests can choose the privacy of their suite or the hotel’s exquisite Mirror Room for a four-course culinary experience complete with Champagne pairings throughout—perfect for toasting the car-buying experience of a lifetime.

Pricing for the Aston Martin Discovery package is based on two people. For inquiries and reservations, call +44 20 7781 8888 or email london.reservations@rosewoodhotels.com.