Treat Yourself to the Baccarat Hotel’s New $450 Gold-Leaf-Topped Cocktail

The Baccarat Hotel & Residences in New York City is nothing if not opulent. With sleek guest rooms and suites covered in supple textures and common spaces dripping in the property’s namesake crystal, it is no surprise that new menu items from its restaurants and bars would feature ultra-luxe ingredients and jaw-dropping price tags to match.

To try one of its newly unveiled libations for yourself, head to the Baccarat’s Les Boissons bar for the $450 Sidecar Royal. An intentionally pared-back recipe allows drinkers to take in the cocktail’s blend of decadent Rémy Martin Louis XIII and Grand Marnier Quintessence, as the two exquisite cognacs are accented only by a squeeze of lemon juice. Styled to match the bar’s glamorous red, gold, and crystal décor, the Sidecar Royal is served in the Baccarat’s signature 24-karat-gold-painted Harcourt glass and garnished with gold leaf.

Enjoy the cocktail while nibbling on light bites like Hudson Valley Foie Gras, or an expertly curated cheese and charcuterie board. To really dial up the indulgence factor, pair the Sidecar Royal with an order of the bar’s Royal Transmontanus Caviar.

Round out the ultra-luxurious evening by heading back to the hotel’s 1,700-square-foot Baccarat Suite for a night of well-deserved R&R.