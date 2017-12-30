Sneak Peek: Bellagio Shanghai

One of the premier hotels on the Las Vegas strip, the Bellagio resort and casino is famed for its iconic fountain shows, award-winning cuisine, and lively nightlife. This month, the Sin City staple will takes its signature brand of glitz and glam to Asia to open its first international outpost, the highly anticipated Bellagio Shanghai.

Located on the winding Suzhou River near Waibaidu Bridge, the Leading Hotels of the World property will feature 138 rooms and 24 suites, all with impressive views of the nearby Bund and Lujiazui districts. A perfect combination of Vegas flash and Shanghai opulence, the new hotel is anything but subdued, featuring a dark chocolate-brown and vibrant gold color palette and an immaculate collection of artwork throughout. Luxurious furnishings and buttery-soft linens ensure a relaxing and comfortable stay, while every suite is complete with a personal butler.

In a city booming with innovation, it’s no wonder that James Beard Award–winning chef Julian Serrano has moved his celebrated Italian restaurant Lago from Las Vegas to Shanghai. Other notable dining destinations within the hotel include the Lounge (a sparkling hideaway serving signature cocktails and small bites), Café Bellagio (an upscale American diner with a touch of Vegas nostalgia), and Mansion on One (a traditional Shanghainese and Cantonese restaurant specializing in traditional Peking duck).

At just over 20,000-square-feet, the impressive fitness center features a variety of state-of-the-art machines, as well as a selection of classes like Pilates, aerobics, yoga, and personal training. The facilities also include a sauna, steam room, heated pool, and vitality pool. For some much-needed R&R, head to the Spa at Bellagio for an aromatherapy massage, hydrotherapy, a detoxifying facial, invigorating scrub, or a destressing acupuncture session. Post-treatment, sip on a fresh juice and relish in the calm before hitting the frenzied city streets of Shanghai. The property will officially open January 1, 2018.