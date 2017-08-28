The Broadview Hotel Is Toronto’s Hippest New Property

Further cementing the East End as the hippest neighborhood in Toronto is the ultra-stylish new Broadview Hotel. The area has seen a rapid transformation over the past year and a half, with performance-arts spaces, trendy restaurants, and ultra-luxe residential developments opening around every corner. And the boutique property, with its playful interiors and year-round rooftop, is quickly becoming the neighborhood’s crown jewel.

The hotel, which welcomed its first set of guests in late July, is located inside an expertly restored 1891 Romanesque Revival–style brick building—which was most recently home to a rough-and-tumble gentleman’s club and has been designated as a heritage property by the city of Toronto. The Broadview’s 58 spacious guest rooms don’t shy away from the building’s rich history, and the resulting décor playfully mixes the building’s rugged bricks and warehouse-style architecture with plush textures like velvet, leather, and marble. Each room also features vibrant floral-print wallpaper, locally sourced artwork, and fully functional record players—an eclectic and cool mix that expertly captures the neighborhood’s attitude.

When not out exploring the neighborhood or lounging by the waterfront, guests can head to the hotel’s seventh-floor rooftop—a glass-enclosed restaurant and bar that offers sweeping, 360-degree views of the city. Before the temperatures drop, guests can relax in the outdoor patio and enjoy light bites like Bay Scallop Ceviche while sipping on signature cocktails.