N.Y.C’s Newest Hotel Will Revive the Infamous Playboy Club

Asia’s trendy Cachet Hospitality Group has arrived in the Big Apple—and boy, is it causing a stir. The Cachet Boutique New York Hotel opened on November 6 as the Bangkok-based brand’s new flagship property, bringing with it plenty of fanfare in the form of big-name designers, hot new dining spots, and a new iteration of the infamous Playboy Club—bunnies and all.

Though the Playboy Club N.Y.C.—a revival of the original members-only lounge that closed over 30 years ago—is sure to be the property’s biggest headline-maker when it opens next year, Cachet Boutique will also host two other wholly modern restaurants, all spearheaded by award-winning restaurateur Chef David Laris. Eden Local, which opened in late October, offers locally sourced ingredients, an inventive cocktail list, and a lively indoor-outdoor scene, while the Bellbrook, scheduled to open in 2018, will serve classic Asian food with a twist.

When not partying at the Playboy Club or wining and dining downstairs, guests can retire to the property’s 105 rooms, all of which feature a chic east-meets-west aesthetic. Custom-crafted furnishings by designer Jay Godfrey, hardwood floors, pillow-top Keetsa beds, and airy stone-and-glass bathrooms come standard with every room. To dial up the luxury factor, guests can check into one of the property’s sensuous suites. The Outdoor Junior Suite is a loft-like space with a spacious terrace and unique mural designed by one of the hotel’s artists-in-residence, while the Mandarin Suite comes complete with a bar stocked with exclusive spirits and a plush seating area, making it an ideal home base for a night out on the town.

For sweeping views of the city, guests can head up to the property’s heated roof deck, which will host bocce ball tournaments and outdoor art exhibitions year-round. More art can be found downstairs in the lobby, which will showcase a rotating selection of art and photography provided by the Steven Kasher Gallery (currently, photography by Daido Moriyama and Roxanne Lowit are on display) alongside a lust-worthy selection of art books from luxury publisher Assouline.