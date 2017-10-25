High Rollers, Take Note: Caesars Palace Has Unveiled 10 Opulent New Suites

With its over-the-top suites and lavish interiors, Caesars Palace has long been known as a haven for those looking to let loose both on the casino floor and away from prying eyes. Now, the 51-year-old resort has unveiled a fresh set of suites for its most discerning guests to use as crash pads during their Las Vegas getaways. A cherry on top of the property’s latest wave of renovations (nearly 90 percent of the property’s thousands of rooms and suites have been renovated or completely rebuilt over the past 5 years), the 10 brand-new suites crown the 29th floor of the Palace Tower.

Worthy rivals to the resort’s iconic Marcus Aurelius and Titus villas, the sprawling suites range from 2,750 to 4,085 square feet. Brought to life by KNA Design, they feature plush interiors in four distinct themes, ranging from the refined English Regency suite to the Versailles-inspired French Empire villa. For the quintessential Caesars experience, check in to the Ancient Grecian villa, where the suite’s ornate marble floors and elegant gray and blue furnishings offer a tranquil take on the theme that made the resort famous.

No matter the theme, each suite comes complete with amenities worthy of Sin City’s high rollers: 24-karat-gold-plated fixtures that elevate the lavish interiors, fully stocked pantries to keep the party going all night long, and massive 85-inch TVs perfect for lounging in front of while trying to recover from the night’s indulgences. The entire floor is only accessible via private elevator, ensuring guests can come and go from the casino floor, Forum Shops, or palatial spa in utmost privacy.

The Villa Suites start at $3,109 a night and are available for booking now.