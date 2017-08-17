Sneak Peek: This Luxe New Hotel Provides the Ultimate Oasis in Bustling Shanghai

A stark contrast to Shanghai’s towering skyscrapers and futuristic architecture, the tiny winding lanes of the historic Xuhui District can make you feel as if you’ve been transported to a different era. When it opens in September, the Cappella Shanghai, Jian Ye Li—a new member of the Leading Hotels of the World luxury group—will make the most of being tucked away in this cultural preservation zone, providing guests with a much-needed reprieve from the bustling city outside—and a deeper understanding of its history.

The compound, which features 55 villas and 40 luxe residences, is spread across 22 shikumen (or stone gate) lanes that connect over 200 two-story townhouses that date back to the 1930s. Originally built by a French real estate company, each of the buildings has been meticulously restored by Jaya International Design’s team of experts to fully showcase the unique blend of Eastern and Western architecture—now a rarity in the ever-modernizing city. This cultural fusion continues inside each elegantly decorated villa, which range in size from one to three bedrooms and from nearly 1,200 square feet to a palatial 2,700 square feet.

In addition to ultra-luxurious touches like Aqua di Parma bath products and a dedicated Capella personal assistant, guests of Capella Shanghai will also have access to the property’s Auriga Spa, which features unique treatments based on the cycles of the moon.

After long days out exploring—the city’s best shopping and must-see sights, like the iconic arts galleries of Tianzifang, are located just steps away from the hotel—guests can dine in serious style at the property’s le Comptoir de Pierre Gagnaire restaurant, which is the first opening in mainland China for the multi-Michelin-starred chef and will serve his signature take on French cuisine.