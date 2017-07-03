You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The New Celino South Beach Hotel Is Bringing Glamour Back to Ocean Drive

The oceanfront complex will be spread across three art deco buildings and a new five-story atrium.

By on July 3, 2017
Exterior of the Celino South Beach outdoor cafe

Ocean Drive, the most iconic drag in South Beach, Miami, will soon be home to the neighborhood’s hottest new address when the Celino South Beach hotel opens its doors this fall. The beachfront property stretches about the length of a football field along the neon-soaked thoroughfare and was acquired by Luxembourg-based Optimum Development for $51 million in 2013 with the goal of bringing the back the sophistication and glamour of Miami’s 1940s heyday.

The new hotel complex occupies the buildings of the former Park Central Hotel, Imperial Hotel, and Heathcote Apartments, all quintessentially South Beach edifices whose distinct art deco–styling has been retained by the new owners. In addition to the vintage structures, Optimum also constructed a new five-story atrium-like building with a rooftop bar and glass-bottomed swimming pool. All four buildings will be connected and share access to the property’s central courtyard, which features another pool, a bar, and plenty of spots to lounge and socialize.

View from the rooftop pool at Celino South Beach in Miami

The Celino South Beach offers a total of 132 guestrooms and 24 suites, 82 of which have direct views of the ocean. Conceived by Navigate Design, the room decor is contemporary and airy, with light-colored wood, white furnishings, and splashes of muted colors—including the obligatory pastels.

Interior of guestroom with ocean view at the Celino South Beach

Guests looking to refuel after a long day on the beach or exploring South Beach and head to the complex’s coastal Mediterranean restaurant or Spanish Tapas eatery, both overseen by noted club promoter and restauranteur Charles Khabouth of hospitality brand Iconink.

The bar at the Celino South Beach with chandelier and tropical decor

The timeless Celino South Beach will open its doors at 640 Ocean Drive in the fall.

